POLL: Use of WhatsApp in Bunker Deals

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker is carrying out a poll on attitudes to using WhatsApp for bunker deals. File Image / Pixabay

At recent industry events, Ship & Bunker has heard varying accounts of the use of WhatsApp for concluding bunker deals.

As a free global messaging service accessible to almost everyone in the industry, the platform has obvious attractions, particularly after the demise of Yahoo Messenger a decade ago, but some have expressed wariness over the potential for WhatsApp messages to be deleted or edited after deals have been agreed.

Ship & Bunker is carrying out a poll on the subject on LinkedIn to see the range of views across our publication's readership.

