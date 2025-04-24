FincoEnergies Expands Maritime Reach with Stake in Dutch Bunker Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FincoEnergies has partially acquired the business operations of bunker supplier Oliehandel Klaas de Boer. Image Credit: FincoEnergies

Biofuels firm FincoEnergies has expanded its footprint in the maritime sector through the partial acquisition of Dutch bunker supplier Oliehandel Klaas de Boer.

The move aligns with FincoEnergies' efforts to grow its biofuel supply capabilities in the Netherlands and enhance its presence in the bunkering market, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Oliehandel Klaas de Boer operates along the Dutch coast—with locations in Amsterdam, IJmuiden, Beverwijk, Eemshaven, Delfzijl, Harlingen, Lauwersoog, Den Helder and Scheveningen—and also maintains a presence in Emden, northern Germany.

It supplies LSMGO in these locations.

"By integrating a part of Klaas de Boer's operations, FincoEnergies strengthens its presence along the entire Dutch coastline, expands its storage capacity, and enhances the security of supply for its customers," FincoEnergies said.