Korea-Europe Corridor Targets 70% CO2 Cut with Green Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Solutions for Our Climate sees that using methanol-fuelled car carriers on these routes can significantly cut emissions. File Image / Pixabay

A new report by climate policy group Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC) outlines a South Korea–Europe green shipping corridor that could slash CO2 emissions by over 70% on key automotive trade routes.

It highlights how pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) operating on these routes could significantly reduce CO2 emissions by switching from conventional marine fuels to green methanol.

PCTCs are ideal early adopters for green fuel due to their regular schedules, predictable routes, and simplified cargo handling.

The corridor targets routes between Pyeongtaek and Bremerhaven, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Southampton—key hubs in the Europe–Korea vehicle trade.

These vessels currently emit over 2 million metric tons of CO2 annually when powered by conventional fuels.

Transitioning to green methanol could cut around 1.4 million tons of that, SFOC's report claims.

Unlike grey methanol, green methanol is derived from renewable sources and generates near-zero lifecycle emissions. Its use aligns with projections that methanol will supply over 20% of global marine fuel by 2050.

Pyeongtaek Port—serving Hyundai, Kia and KG Mobility exports—is seen as a strategic anchor, backed by flexible governance and private investment in port infrastructure. The corridor would need fuel supply infrastructure, investment incentives, and legislation like a Green Corridor Act to move forward.

The report emphasises public-private partnerships and pilot projects as critical steps.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet currently consists of 55 vessels, with another 348 expected by 2030, according to classification society DNV.

While most of these are tankers and container ships, none are car carriers. However, 23 methanol-fuelled car carriers are on order, which could be potentially deployed in these routes.

With Europe tightening shipping regulations and the IMO targeting net-zero by 2050, the Korea–Europe corridor could help in reducing global shipping emissions.