Onboard Carbon Capture System Wins ABS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system cleans sulfur and particulate matter emissions from vessels' exhaust as well as removing carbon for storage in a removable container. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS has given its initial approval to the use of Value Maritime's carbon capture system on seagoing ships.

The carbon capture module of Value Maritime's Filtree System has been granted approval in principle by ABS for marine vessels, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The system cleans sulfur and particulate matter emissions from vessels' exhaust as well as removing carbon for storage in a removable container.

The carbon capture element of the system can remove up to 40% of a ship's CO2 emissions, and has the potential for that figure to be increased to beyond 90% in future.

"Carbon capture onboard is a critical technology in the industry's push for net zero," John McDonald, COO of ABS, said in the statement.

"We are proud to be able to use our experience to support innovative ideas like Value Maritime's Filtree System that gives clients more options in the marketplace.

"The Filtree system follows ABS onboard carbon capture requirements and promises to materially advance the adoption of this technology at sea."