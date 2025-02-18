BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips Despite Rise in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices slipped on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping slightly overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $595/mt on Monday, paring the previous session's $2/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $513/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $784.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.48/bl to $75.22/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $572.50mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $538.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3.50/mt to $567.50/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $549/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $75.38/bl as of 6:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.