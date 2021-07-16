Wärtsilä Sees Pure Ammonia-Fired Engine by 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is currently carrying out full-scale engine tests of hydrogen and ammonia fuels. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Engineering company Wärtsilä expects to have its first pure ammonia-fired engine concept ready by 2023.

The company already has a test engine running 'very well' on a 70% ammonia blend, as well as another running on pure hydrogen, it said in an emailed statement this week.

"For the marine market, the company expects to have an engine running on an ammonia blend already this year," Wärtsilä said in the statement.

"Wärtsilä anticipates having an engine concept with pure ammonia fuel in 2023.

The company is also working on ammonia storage and supply systems as part of the European Union's ShipFC project, it said.

Wärtsilä also noted the flexibility of its current range of gas engines when it comes to future fuels.

"The company's engines can currently run on natural gas, biogas, synthetic methane or hydrogen blends of up to 25% hydrogen," it said.

"Another important part of the way forward is that Wärtsilä engines will be capable of transitioning to future fuels, including pure hydrogen and ammonia, future-proofing customer assets."