BUNKER JOBS: ONE Seeks Global Bunker Management Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including onboard experience as an assistant engineer. Image Credit: ONE

Shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) is seeking to hire a global bunker management executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including onboard experience as an assistant engineer, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Consolidate data from various sources and ensure data accuracy before conducting analysis

Conduct comprehensive data analysis and calculate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the team and department

Provide timely and regular analytical reports to support managerial decision-making

Provide essential bunker-related data to other departments as needed and act as a coordinator and moderator during meetings

Contribute to day-to-day bunker operations, including supporting the monthly bunker plan registration into relevant systems

Communicate with the vessels and stakeholders to finalize bunkering arrangements and handle emergency situations related to bunker operations

Support in any ad hoc tasks as assigned

For more information, click here.