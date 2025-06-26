BUNKER JOBS: ONE Seeks Global Bunker Management Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 26, 2025

Shipping firm Ocean Network Express (ONE) is seeking to hire a global bunker management executive in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, including onboard experience as an assistant engineer, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Consolidate data from various sources and ensure data accuracy before conducting analysis
  • Conduct comprehensive data analysis and calculate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the team and department
  • Provide timely and regular analytical reports to support managerial decision-making
  • Provide essential bunker-related data to other departments as needed and act as a coordinator and moderator during meetings
  • Contribute to day-to-day bunker operations, including supporting the monthly bunker plan registration into relevant systems
  • Communicate with the vessels and stakeholders to finalize bunkering arrangements and handle emergency situations related to bunker operations
  • Support in any ad hoc tasks as assigned

For more information, click here.

