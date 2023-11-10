Headway Awarded Environmental Certifications for Marine Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Headway

Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. says it has now successively obtained several environmental certifications for three of its marine products - its Ballast Water Management System, Voyage Data Recorder, and recently unveiled Methanol Fuel Supply System.

They comprise the Certificate of Management System for Energy issued by China Classification Society (CSS), the Certificate of Verification on GHG emission, and Certificate of Carbon Footprint.

"The acquisition of these certificates is an authoritative recognition of Headway's continuous practice of green, low-carbon and sustainable development," a Headway representative told Ship & Bunker.

"In recent years, Headway has established the company vision as 'Innovation for better low-carbon solution', actively carried out independent innovation, research and development for low-carbon shipping, and created a product ecology with carbon neutrality, water treatment and smart shipping as the core.

"The acquisition of several authoritative certifications reflects the systematic results achieved by Headway in energy management such as energy conservation, consumption reduction and comprehensive utilization of energy, etc., It is also a solid presentation of Headway's social responsibility for green, low-carbon and sustainable development."

Headway says the princiapls of 'green and low-carbon' will be at the core of all its future products and services as it looks to support the sustainable development of the shipping industry.

Among Headway's projects already underway are an agreement to supply its Methanol Fuel Supply System for a 10,000 DWT bulker to be owned by China National Energy Group.

The vessel is under construction in Hubei and classed by CCS.