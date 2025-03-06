BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Nears Four-Year Low

Global VLSFO prices continued to sink on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost four years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $559/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $493/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.74/bl to $69.30/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $513/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5.50/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4.50/mt to $526/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $69.74/bl as of 6:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.