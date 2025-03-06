BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Nears Four-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 6, 2025

Bunker fuel prices dropped at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost four years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $559/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3.50/mt to $493/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.74/bl to $69.30/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $513/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $5.50/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4.50/mt to $526/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $69.74/bl as of 6:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com