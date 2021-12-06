Delta Energy Announces Digital Bunker Platform Joint Venture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital bunkering services have seen a rapid increase in demand over the past few years. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Delta Energy has announced a joint venture with brokerage Bunker Connect to develop its digital bunkering platform.

The two firms will work together to develop and expand the Bunker Connect platform through a new joint venture, DeltaConnect DMCC, Delta said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"We are delighted that together with Delta Energy we will be able to bring our digital platform worldwide," Mounir Bendouch, CEO of Bunker Connect, said in the statement.

"It’s a great opportunity to combine the different skill sets of both companies to offer customers a full suite of services."

The two firms want to make the platform useable for any of Delta's customers for their worldwide purchases.

"Our new exciting JV with Bunker Connect is one that reaffirms Delta Energy's plans to be an industry leader," Chris Todd, head of global trading at Delta, said in the statement.

"By listening to the needs of our counter-parties in a market that is leaning more and more toward digitalization we took the decision collectively to add to our already unique customer offering by teaming up with a special group of individuals whose growth ambitions match that of our own.

"Whilst still offering traditional bunker trading services, we are also very excited over the coming months to roll out the new online platform."