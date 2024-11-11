VPS Hires New General Manager - Middle East and Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dirk de Bruyn. Image Credit: VPS

VPS today announced it has hired a new General Manager for the Middle East and Africa region.

Dirk de Bruyn joins the Maritime Decarbonisation Advisory Services company having most recently served as Vice President - Global Mining at TotalEnergies.

His previous appointments also include roles at Rio Tinto and Shell.

"The maritime industry is changing quickly with ambitious emissions targets and decarbonisation requirements driving the introduction of new technologies and fuels into the market," said Dr. Malcolm Cooper, VPS CEO.

"In this dynamic landscape, we are very pleased to have Dirk on board to help VPS customers optimise their operations by understanding which new fuels to use and how to adapt to these sustainable business drivers and meet new regulations."

De Bruyn will be tasked with advancing VPS's business within the Middle East and Africa region with both new and existing key clients.

"With the change in fuel types and the introduction of future fuels, it is important to provide advice and guidance to our customers whilst taking into consideration the differences in legislations," he added.

"VPS leads the way with their technology in biofuels as well as methanol testing which is a key component to reducing our clients emissions and helping them in their journey towards Net Zero. I am excited to be part of this journey with VPS' with an industry who is focussed on fuel transition."