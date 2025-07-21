BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices held steady at a one-month low at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices holding at a one-month low as crude slipped.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $550.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $467/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $8/mt to $776.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.24/bl to $69.28/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $519.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $507.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $501.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.10/bl from the previous session's close at $69.38/bl as of 6:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.75/mt rise in bunker prices.