Cosulich, Benavides Elected to Join IBIA Board
Eugenia Benavides, Terpel. Image Credit: Eugenia Benavides
The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has announced the results of its recent board elections.
The two new board members elected for a 3-year term were Eugenia Benavides, Director of Marine Fuels, Terpel, and Timothy Cosulich, CEO, Fratelli Cosulich.
They will join the IBIA Board on April 1, 2019, when Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, will step down.
As of April 1, 2019, the IBIA board will be as follows:
Chairman: Michael Green, Intertek ShipCare
Vice-Chairman: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S
Hon Treasurer: Martin Laue Brodersen
Eugenia Benavides, Terpel
Lim Teck Cheng, Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd
Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich
Nigel Draffin, Consultant
Patrick Holloway, Webber Wentzel Attorneys
Dilip Mody, Global Fuels & Lubricants
Adrian Pask, BP Marine
Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar