Cosulich, Benavides Elected to Join IBIA Board

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel. Image Credit: Eugenia Benavides

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has announced the results of its recent board elections.

The two new board members elected for a 3-year term were Eugenia Benavides, Director of Marine Fuels, Terpel, and Timothy Cosulich, CEO, Fratelli Cosulich.

They will join the IBIA Board on April 1, 2019, when Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Energy Petrol and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, will step down.

As of April 1, 2019, the IBIA board will be as follows:

Chairman: Michael Green, Intertek ShipCare

Vice-Chairman: Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S

Hon Treasurer: Martin Laue Brodersen

Eugenia Benavides, Terpel

Lim Teck Cheng, Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd

Timothy Cosulich, Fratelli Cosulich

Nigel Draffin, Consultant

Patrick Holloway, Webber Wentzel Attorneys

Dilip Mody, Global Fuels & Lubricants

Adrian Pask, BP Marine

Nicolas Vukelja, Terramar