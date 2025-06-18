Florida Fuel Supplier Indicted in Alleged $5 Million US Navy Fuel Fraud

by Ship & Bunker News Team

If convicted, Butler faces up to 20 years for fraud and 10 for other charges. File Image / Pixabay

A Florida-based fuel supplier has been indicted in an alleged scheme to defraud the US Department of Defence and other federal agencies of more than $5 million.

Jasen Butler, owner of Independent Marine Oil Services LLC, is accused of submitting dozens of falsified invoices through the SEA Card Program, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on its website on June 13.

The SEA Card Program allows US military vessels to purchase bunker fuel at ports worldwide.

Between August 2022 and January 2024, Butler allegedly billed over $5 million for services and fuel never delivered, including to US Navy ships such as the USS Patriot, operating in international ports like Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Croatia.

According to the indictment, Butler used forged documents and concealed his identity by operating under a false name and pretending to work for a fictitious fuel division of another company.

Prosecutors say he used the proceeds to enrich himself, including purchasing multiple properties in Florida and Colorado.

"This indictment sends a clear, public message: the Antitrust Division and its Procurement Collusion Strike Force under President Trump will not rest until all who defraud the brave men and women of the U.S. military and the American taxpayers receive swift justice," Abigail A. Slater, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said.

If convicted, Butler faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, and up to 10 years each for forgery and money laundering. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

A federal judge will decide Butler's sentence based on the US Sentencing Guidelines and other legal considerations.