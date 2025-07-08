Germany Backs Alternative Fuel Bunkering with New €400 Million Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new funding will be used to scale up the infrastructure for alternative fuel bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Germany has announced an additional €400 million ($469.8 million) in funding to accelerate the decarbonisation of its maritime sector, with a key focus on expanding port infrastructure for alternative fuel bunkering.

Federal Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder unveiled the investment on July 3 via the ministry's website.

The funding will be distributed over a four-year period through the government's Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF).

The initiative will support the development of bunkering infrastructure for alternative marine fuels and co-finance the construction of shore power facilities.

It will also fund the development of sustainable shipping corridors and upgrades to inland waterway transport.

"The millions of euros for modernisation are an important step in this," Schnieder said.

"Together with the funds that the federal government invests annually to maintain and expand connections to and from German seaports, as well as the funds that the states receive directly from the special fund, a comprehensive transformation package can be put together."

More details on the funding will be shared later this year.