ZeroNorth Appoints Kåre Kjelstrøm as CPTO to Drive AI in Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

He will oversee ZeroNorth’s tech and product strategy, focusing on generative AI and maritime autonomy. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Maritime technology firm ZeroNorth has appointed Kåre Kjelstrøm as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), with the role taking effect from July 1.

“Kjelstrøm, a prominent profile in the Nordic tech scene, brings extensive leadership experience from companies like Uber, Lunar, and Concordium, where he built and scaled digital platforms that redefined industries,” the firm said.

In his new role, Kjelstrøm will oversee ZeroNorth’s product and technology direction, with a focus on driving innovation in areas such as generative AI and maritime autonomy.

“AI has the potential to fundamentally change how decisions are made — not just to boost efficiency, but to simplify workflows, connect fragmented systems, and unlock entirely new opportunities, Kjelstrøm said.

"ZeroNorth already has some incredible products.

“My focus will be on unifying our robust end-to-end platform so that we can scale it to the next level.

"It’s a unique opportunity to drive both business and societal impact — and I’m excited to be a part of that.”