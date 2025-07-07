Bunker Partner Expands Into Physical Bunkering with Ivory Coast Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply marine fuels using the bunker barge Africa Star 1 at Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuel trading and brokerage firm Bunker Partner has entered the physical bunker supply market with the launch of its first operation in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), West Africa.

Fuel will be delivered using the barge Africa Star 1, the company said on Friday.

With this move, Bunker Partner is gradually shifting from back-to-back trading towards offering direct physical supply services.

"Traditionally focused on B2B trading, this step marks a significant milestone as we begin expanding our physical footprint—starting with West Africa, it said.

"This move represents the next chapter in Bunker Partner's growth as a group, and we're excited to serve our clients even more directly in this key region."

Bunker demand in West Africa has risen considerably since the rerouting of ships away from the Suez Canal to avoid attacks on commercial shipping in Yemen's waters.