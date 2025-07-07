Sekavin Launches Istanbul Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's recently launched operation covers Istanbul and Izmit Bay, supplying LSMGO to start with and with the intention of adding more fuel grades. Image Credit: Sekavin

Greece-based marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin has launched a new physical supply operation in Turkey.

The company's recently launched operation covers Istanbul and Izmit Bay, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm has deployed three barges for the operation: the Tarabya-E, the Beykoz-E and the Kalamis-E.

"They have already successfully completed numerous deliveries to seagoing vessels," the company representative said.

"With more than 43,000 annual Bosphorus passages and roughly two million metric tons per year in bunkers, Istanbul represents one of the world's most strategic and challenging maritime environments."

The firm has started the operation offering LSMGO only, but intends to add other fuel grades in due course.

Sekavin is seeking to run a reliable and flexible operation covering the Northeast Mediterranean region and Istanbul, bringing together the new Istanbul operation with their physical presence in Syros and Piraeus.

Sekavin was founded in 1979 as a physical supplier in Greece. The firm now continues to offer physical supply in Greece and Turkey, as well as trading bunkers worldwide, and sold about 2 million mt of marine fuels in 2024.

Last month the company told Ship & Bunker it had signed an exclusive deal to handle the bunker requirements of Turkey's YMN Tankers.