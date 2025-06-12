Sekavin Signs Exclusive Bunker Deal With YMN Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sekavin will handle the bunker volumes of YMN for all vessels at all ports worldwide. File Image / Pixabay

Greece-based marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin has signed an exclusive deal to handle the bunker requirements of Turkey's YMN Tankers.

Under the exclusive strategic bunker agreement, Sekavin will handle the bunker volumes of YMN for all vessels at all ports worldwide, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Sekavin was founded in 1979 as a physical supplier in Greece. The firm now continues to offer physical supply in Greece and Turkey, as well as trading bunkers worldwide, and sold about 2 million mt of marine fuels in 2024.

YMN Tankers was founded in 2012 to provide technical and commercial management of 13 chemical and oil tankers.