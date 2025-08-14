VLSFO May Average as Little as $411/MT Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EIA sees Brent prices hitting a low of $49.67 in Q2 2026 before rising in the second half of the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: EIA

A weakening crude market may deliver global average VLSFO prices at as little as $411/mt next year.

The US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest short-term economic outlook forecasts an average Brent crude price of just $51.43/bl in 2026, down from $58.48/bl in the outlook published a month ago. On a quarterly basis the low point next year is projected at $49.67/bl in Q2, before a rise up to $54/bl by Q4.

The organisation cited OPEC+ crude production increases as the key factor behind expectations of further price drops next year.

Over the past year, Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices at 20 leading bunkering locations has averaged at a premium of about 6.1% to Brent prices.

Taking that average premium, the EIA's latest full-year 2026 forecast would put the G20-VLSFO Index at an average price of about $411/mt next year, down by 31.5% from the average of about $600/mt seen so far this year.

The last time the G20-VLSFO Index was as low as $411/mt was in December 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was heavily suppressing global crude demand.