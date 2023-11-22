Bunker Holding Appoints New CIO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Morten Gade Christensen will be appointed CIO as of December 1. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has appointed a new CIO to run its IT department.

Morten Gade Christensen will be appointed CIO as of December 1, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. He replaces Peer Omann, who had spent seven years in the role.

The firm's vision for its IT operations includes 'building customer-focused solutions', Michael Krabbe, CFO of Bunker Holding, said in the statement.

"For the past seven years, Peer Omann has done an outstanding job establishing a solid and professional IT foundation for Bunker Holding," Krabbe said.

"Now we are looking to expand on this, building customer-focused solutions supporting our strategy of Fueling the Future.

"For this job we are incredibly pleased to have been able to bring Morten Gade Christensen on board and are looking forward to working with him."

Over the past few years several major players in the marine fuels space, including Minerva Bunkering, TFG Marine and Monjasa, have developed digitalised bunkering services offering their customers a clearer view of their deliveries from purchase to receipt. Bunker Holding's various brands largely have yet to develop similar services.