Mitsubishi Trials Methane Slip Reduction Tech on LNG Bunker Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trial will be conducted continuously for one year. Image Credit: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has launched demonstration testing of a methane oxidation catalyst system aimed at reducing emissions from LNG-fuelled vessels.

The system, jointly developed with Daihatsu Infinearth, is being trialled aboard the LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea, operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan and built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions - a potent GHG gas - undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships. The new catalyst system aims to address this by oxidising methane before it escapes into the atmosphere.

Initial land-based tests showed more than 70% of slip methane could be neutralised.

Now, the system will be tested at sea for a full year onboard KEYS Azalea.

By combining advanced catalyst design, shipboard integration, and engine optimisation, the project represents a significant step in decarbonising LNG marine fuel.

It's part of Mitsubishi's wider strategy to accelerate the maritime energy transition and cut GHG emissions across global shipping.

The trial is being carried out by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment, which is part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group.