Yemen's Houthis to Target All Ships Heading to Israel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships linked to Israeli ownership or management have been targeted for drone attacks, missile strikes and boardings over the past two months. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi forces have announced plans to target all ships heading for Israel.

From now on the group will target all ships heading for Israeli ports, regardless of the nationality of their owners, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday, citing comments from the Yemeni group.

Ships linked to Israeli ownership or management have been targeted for drone attacks, missile strikes and boardings in the Red Sea over the past two months since the recent outbreak of conflict in Gaza.

Last week container line AP Moller-Maersk announced it would add an emergency risk surcharge of $50 per 20-foot container and $100 per 40- and 45-foot container to all new shipments to Israel from January 8 to cover higher insurance costs.