Bunker Jobs: Credit Risk Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Job description

Arte Bunkering is searching for a Credit Risk Manager to join our Risk Management team and reporting to our Head of Credit Risk. Main responsibilities will be:

to manage and carry out the risk relevant due diligence for a dedicated portfolio of counterparties

to ensure all accounts remain within the risk appetite limits of Arte Bunkering

assist traders in building trustworthy risk balanced client relationships

Arte Bunkering, as a growing company, will offer a new Credit Risk Manager vast opportunities to develop and grow your analytical skill. It is imperative that a new Credit Risk Manager is proactive, responsible, understands, identifies and mitigates key relevant bunkering risks when they arise, remains service-minded towards in-house “customers” and is capable of structuring tasks as they arise.

Areas of Focus

Managing the onboarding and perpetual KYC process for all flagged counterparties within the portfolio

Responsible for ongoing credit limit decisions (new limits / reviews) for your portfolio, within the limits of authority. If necessary, present your case in our weekly credit committee

Proactive support of trading desks on transactional basis if needed including but not limited to suggesting risk mitigating solutions

Monitor and report on the credit risk within your portfolio to ensure that it is within approved limits and complies with our global insurance policy

Comment weekly on overdue accounts within your portfolio and decide on an actionable plan to recover.

Defining maximum CIA-Supplier limits for our Supplier base

Establishing and Implementing a regular market monitoring

Implementation as well as continuous improvement of the Group Credit Policy and Operating Procedures

Establishing and Presenting regular global risk training sessions.

Due diligence visits to counterparties if needed and developing and managing relationships with key counterparties

Requirement﻿

The successful applicant must possess the following skills:

4 - 5 years of work experiences in a similar capacity within the industry

Completed higher education

Fluent in written/oral English, further languages are an advantage

Must be able to follow policies & procedures and show interests in further developing the same

Proficient in Excel, Word & PowerPoint

Excellent communication skills to present your credit decision to stakeholders

Be enthusiastic and dependable

Be focused and goal oriented

Have good organizational skills and be able to multitask

Be able to structure your workday whilst being part of a small team

Be inventive and resilient

We Offer:

An exciting and challenging job in an international and expanding Company

Great possibility to develop your analytical skills

Good career options

A young and motivated team of colleagues

Modern infrastructure

A fully competitive salary in the market of your residency based on your actual qualifications and the job at hand

Excellent working environment

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2166919558