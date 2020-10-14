World News
Bunker Jobs: Credit Risk Manager
Wednesday October 14, 2020
Job description
Arte Bunkering is searching for a Credit Risk Manager to join our Risk Management team and reporting to our Head of Credit Risk. Main responsibilities will be:
- to manage and carry out the risk relevant due diligence for a dedicated portfolio of counterparties
- to ensure all accounts remain within the risk appetite limits of Arte Bunkering
- assist traders in building trustworthy risk balanced client relationships
Arte Bunkering, as a growing company, will offer a new Credit Risk Manager vast opportunities to develop and grow your analytical skill. It is imperative that a new Credit Risk Manager is proactive, responsible, understands, identifies and mitigates key relevant bunkering risks when they arise, remains service-minded towards in-house “customers” and is capable of structuring tasks as they arise.
Areas of Focus
- Managing the onboarding and perpetual KYC process for all flagged counterparties within the portfolio
- Responsible for ongoing credit limit decisions (new limits / reviews) for your portfolio, within the limits of authority. If necessary, present your case in our weekly credit committee
- Proactive support of trading desks on transactional basis if needed including but not limited to suggesting risk mitigating solutions
- Monitor and report on the credit risk within your portfolio to ensure that it is within approved limits and complies with our global insurance policy
- Comment weekly on overdue accounts within your portfolio and decide on an actionable plan to recover.
- Defining maximum CIA-Supplier limits for our Supplier base
- Establishing and Implementing a regular market monitoring
- Implementation as well as continuous improvement of the Group Credit Policy and Operating Procedures
- Establishing and Presenting regular global risk training sessions.
- Due diligence visits to counterparties if needed and developing and managing relationships with key counterparties
Requirement
The successful applicant must possess the following skills:
- 4 - 5 years of work experiences in a similar capacity within the industry
- Completed higher education
- Fluent in written/oral English, further languages are an advantage
- Must be able to follow policies & procedures and show interests in further developing the same
- Proficient in Excel, Word & PowerPoint
- Excellent communication skills to present your credit decision to stakeholders
- Be enthusiastic and dependable
- Be focused and goal oriented
- Have good organizational skills and be able to multitask
- Be able to structure your workday whilst being part of a small team
- Be inventive and resilient
We Offer:
- An exciting and challenging job in an international and expanding Company
- Great possibility to develop your analytical skills
- Good career options
- A young and motivated team of colleagues
- Modern infrastructure
- A fully competitive salary in the market of your residency based on your actual qualifications and the job at hand
- Excellent working environment
Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2166919558