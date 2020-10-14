Bunker Jobs: Credit Risk Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 14, 2020

Job description

Arte Bunkering is searching for a Credit Risk Manager to join our Risk Management team and reporting to our Head of Credit Risk. Main responsibilities will be:

  • to manage and carry out the risk relevant due diligence for a dedicated portfolio of counterparties
  • to ensure all accounts remain within the risk appetite limits of Arte Bunkering
  • assist traders in building trustworthy risk balanced client relationships

Arte Bunkering, as a growing company, will offer a new Credit Risk Manager vast opportunities to develop and grow your analytical skill. It is imperative that a new Credit Risk Manager is proactive, responsible, understands, identifies and mitigates key relevant bunkering risks when they arise, remains service-minded towards in-house “customers” and is capable of structuring tasks as they arise.

Areas of Focus

  • Managing the onboarding and perpetual KYC process for all flagged counterparties within the portfolio
  • Responsible for ongoing credit limit decisions (new limits / reviews) for your portfolio, within the limits of authority. If necessary, present your case in our weekly credit committee
  • Proactive support of trading desks on transactional basis if needed including but not limited to suggesting risk mitigating solutions
  • Monitor and report on the credit risk within your portfolio to ensure that it is within approved limits and complies with our global insurance policy
  • Comment weekly on overdue accounts within your portfolio and decide on an actionable plan to recover.
  • Defining maximum CIA-Supplier limits for our Supplier base
  • Establishing and Implementing a regular market monitoring
  • Implementation as well as continuous improvement of the Group Credit Policy and Operating Procedures
  • Establishing and Presenting regular global risk training sessions.
  • Due diligence visits to counterparties if needed and developing and managing relationships with key counterparties

Requirement﻿

The successful applicant must possess the following skills:

  • 4 - 5 years of work experiences in a similar capacity within the industry
  • Completed higher education
  • Fluent in written/oral English, further languages are an advantage
  • Must be able to follow policies & procedures and show interests in further developing the same
  • Proficient in Excel, Word & PowerPoint
  • Excellent communication skills to present your credit decision to stakeholders
  • Be enthusiastic and dependable
  • Be focused and goal oriented
  • Have good organizational skills and be able to multitask
  • Be able to structure your workday whilst being part of a small team
  • Be inventive and resilient

We Offer:

  • An exciting and challenging job in an international and expanding Company
  • Great possibility to develop your analytical skills
  • Good career options
  • A young and motivated team of colleagues
  • Modern infrastructure
  • A fully competitive salary in the market of your residency based on your actual qualifications and the job at hand
  • Excellent working environment

Apply here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2166919558

