RINA Acquires Finland's Marine Engineering firm Foreship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From Left: Petrus Blomqvist, Partner at Vaaka; Lauri Haavisto, CEO of Foreship; Markus Aarnio, Chief Naval Architect at Foreship; Carlo Luzzatto, CEO of RINA. Image Credit: RINA

Italian engineering and classification firm RINA has acquired the full stake of Finnish naval architecture and marine engineering firm Foreship from private equity investor Vaaka Partners and the company's managers, expanding its global consulting footprint.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Foreship reported €15.2 million in 2024 revenue and employs over 90 professionals across eight offices, including in the US, UK and Estonia, RINA said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The company is widely recognised for its expertise in cruise ship design, energy-efficient solutions, and sustainable vessel technologies.

"Its unique and distinctive experience in naval architecture offers high synergies within RINA Consulting and opportunities to increase market share in the maritime consultancy sector, particularly in complex retrofits, new fuel integrations, and digital transformation," the firm noted.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic plan to become an increasingly essential reference point for our clients, supporting them with our broad-based knowledge, Carlo Luzzatto, CEO of RINA, said.