ADNOC Takes on Silverstream Air Lubrication Systems for Six LNG Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Silverstream sees LNG carriers as being particularly well-suited to the technology because of the shape of their hulls. Image Credit: Silverstream Technologies

UAE energy producer ADNOC is taking on bunker-saving air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies for six new LNG carriers.

Silverstream has signed an agreement with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard Group to install the system on the vessels being built for ADNOC, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ships are due for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The systems save ships 5-10% in fuel bills by allowing the ship to ride on a bubble of air, reducing the friction between the hull and the surrounding water. The fuel saving also cuts emissions, a key consideration ahead of upcoming GHG regulations for the shipping industry.

The systems have been rapidly growing in popularity in recent years. Last year Silverstream CEO Noah Silberschmidt told Ship & Bunker the company had passed £100 million in total order intake.

"While the technology is suited to almost all segments in shipping, LNGCs are particularly strong candidates for the Silverstream System because of their hull form and large flat bottom," Silverstream said in Thursday's statement.

"Installing the Silverstream® System on ADNOC's new LNGCs will improve their overall environmental performance and enable greater operational flexibility for the vessels."