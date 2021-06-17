BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Indirect Tax Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding's brands deliver a large portion of global bunker demand. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an indirect tax manager.

The company is looking for candidates with experience of VAT and GAS audits, as well as regulatory inquiries, it said in a job posting on its website.

The posting lists the following core responsibilities for the role:

Business partner on indirect taxes

Handling of VAT/GST challenges

Assistance with implementation and validation of tax engine for VAT/GST in our ERP system (DBC)

Controlling and monitoring of internal controls relating to indirect tax filings

Implementation of strategic initiatives relating to the trading model

Explore and follow global development in Energy tax and Carbon dioxide taxation

Contribution to the implementation of new business models and trading principles that ensure compliance.

Education and training colleagues in your field

For more information, click here.