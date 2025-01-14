Höegh Autoliners' New LNG-Fuelled Vehicle Carrier Sets Sail for Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ro-ro operator Höegh Autoliners has taken delivery of a new LNG-fuelled vehicle carrier from China. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Ro-ro operator Höegh Autoliners has taken delivery of a new LNG-fuelled vehicle carrier from China.

The vessel, Höegh Sunlight, was officially named and commenced her maiden voyage today at Taicang Haitong Auto Terminal, Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said in a LinkedIn post.

“Taking delivery of 4 of the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs within 6 months is a decisive step to renew the company and our industry,” Enger said.

Höegh Sunlight will load Chinese cargo before setting sail on her maiden voyage to Europe.

LNG bunker demand is set for further expansion this year, with large numbers of gas-powered ships on the orderbook joining the global fleet.