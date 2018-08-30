IMO 2020: BW LPG Opts for LPG Bunkers

BW LPG is retrofitting of four LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines in its fleet. Image Credit: BW LPG

BW LPG today announced it will use LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines as part of its IMO 2020 compliance strategy.

The firm has signed contracts including future options for the delivery and retrofitting of four LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines in its fleet, understood to be the world’s first retrofitting of such engines.

Other than reducing SOx by up to 97%, BW LNG says the use of LPG bunkers will improve output efficiencies arounf 11% compared with 0.50% sulfur IMO 2020 compliant fuels resulting in improvements for total voyage fuel economics.

Other efficiencies the firm sees with LPG include easy storage, faster refueling, and wide availability of bunkering ships and facilities.

LPG as a marine fuel is future-proof and cost-efficient, it says.

"BW LPG has been preparing for IMO 2020 for years and today, I am pleased to announce that we have signed contracts for the delivery and retrofitting of four LPG-propelled dual-fuel engines," Martin Ackermann, BW LPG CEO

"We will be the global pioneer in operating next-generation, high-tech green ships with dual-fuel propulsion. Responsible operations and profitability are not conflicting goals - rather, they are preconditions for each other.”