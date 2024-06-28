BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen strongly in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $637.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since May 20.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $540.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $844.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.14/bl to $86.39/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $627.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3/mt to $573/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2.50/mt to $626/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4/mt to $606/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.55/bl from the previous session's close at $86.94/bl as of 6:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.14/mt rise in bunker prices.