World Fuel Services Offers Bunker Carbon Offsetting to Yacht Owners

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yacht owners can now offset their carbon emissions. File Image / Pixabay

US-listed marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services (WFS) now offers yacht owners the possibility of offsetting the carbon emissions from the bunker fuel they use.

With its carbon neutral fuel programme, WFS bundles marine fuel sales to yacht customers with carbon offsets, the company said in its 2019 sustainability report this week.

"Our carbon offset portfolio includes projects encompassing wind and solar technology, as well as afforestation efforts around the world, and are verifiable via certification schemes such as the Gold Standard, Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Alliance (CCBA) standard," the company said.

"By streamlining the purchase of carbon offsets together with their fuel purchase, we are able to provide our customers with the simplicity of a single transaction while at the same maximizing their sustainability goals."

In the sustainability report the company mentions the IMO 2030 and 2050 targets on GHG emissions reduction, as well as its having joined the Getting to Zero Coalition in September 2019, but does not set out any plans to start selling lower-carbon marine fuels.