Singapore's First All-Electric Cargo Vessel to Use 'Pay-as-You-Go' Battery Subscription-Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Service allows vessels to swap depleted batteries with charges ones in a matter of minutes. Image Credit: Shift Clean Energy

What is being billed as Singapore's first all-electric cargo vessel, the Hydromover, is also set to be the first to use a novel 'pay-as-you-go' battery subscription service from Shift Clean Energy (Shift).

Alongside news that construction of the Hydromover got underway this week, Shift said the vessel will also be the first to use its PwrSwäp energy subscription-service.

PwrSwäp aims to ease some of the commercial barriers to going electric by providing vessels with on-demand freshly charged batteries whenever their current battery is depleted.

Vessels simply need to visit a PwrSwäp station and exchange batteries, a process Shift says takes only minutes.

The service helps reduce a number of the typical risk factors associated with moving to battery power such as cost, size, weight, and charging time.

"PwrSwäp's industry leading, safe and clean technology will play a vital role in revolutionizing the operations of the harbor craft sector in the Port of Singapore and beyond and helping the maritime industry meet IMO's greenhouse gas emission targets for 2050," said Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift.