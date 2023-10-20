Global Q3 VLSFO Off-Spec Rate Rises From Q2: Verifuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Within Q3 the off-spec rate was at its lowest in August. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Verifuel

The share of VLSFO samples found to be off-specification advanced in Q3 after dropping to the lowest level since the end of 2021 in Q2,according to Bureau Veritas bunker monitoring unit Verifuel.

About 1.5% of the VLSFO samples analysed by Verifuel in the third quarter of 2023 were found to be off-specification, the company told Ship & Bunker on Friday. The figure was up from 1.4% in Q2 but down from 1.8% in Q3 2022.

Within Q3 the off-spec rate was at its lowest in August, at 1.2%, with the level in July and September reaching 1.7% in both cases.

Quality problems may have declined somewhat compared with last year with a falling bunker price delivering less incentive for blenders to compromise on quality to deliver lower prices.

The global average viscosity of all VLSFO samples the company analysed was 164 cSt in Q3, up from 155 cSt the previous quarter. Average density rose marginally to 946.5 kg/m3 from 944.2 kg/m3 the previous quarter.

Of the HSFO samples the company handled, the Q3 off-spec rate was 0.8%, down from 2.2% the previous quarter. The Q3 off-spec rate for MGO was 2.6%, down from 2.7% the previous quarter.