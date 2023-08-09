COSCO Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Fitted 24,188 TEU Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the fourth in a series of 12 identical vessels, following the OOCL Spain, the OOCL Piraeus and the OOCL Turkiye. Image Credit: OOCL

One of the world's largest boxships has been delivered, fitted with a scrubber to allow it to burn HSFO.

COSCO subsidiary OOCL in China has taken delivery of the scrubber-fitted 24,188 TEU container ship OOL Felixstowe this week, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner reported in its weekly newsletter on Wednesday.

The ship is the fourth in a series of 12 identical vessels, following the OOCL Spain, the OOCL Piraeus and the OOCL Turkiye.

The 399.9 m vessel will be deployed in the OCEAN Alliance NEU3 service, according to the report.

The delivery underlines the ongoing prominence of HSFO in the bunker market as some of the world's largest container ships are delivered with scrubber systems.

HSFO took up 34.1% of Rotterdam's fossil bunker sales in the first half of this year, up from 30.9% in the same period a year earlier.