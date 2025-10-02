IBIA-BIMCO Launch New Survey on MFMs and Licensing as New Fuels Grow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mass FLow Meter. Image Credit: Endress+Hauser

Bunker industry body IBIA, supported by BIMCO, has launched a follow-up survey on bunker licensing and mass flow meters (MFMs) as the industry shifts to new marine fuels.

The survey will assess how licensing schemes and MFMs are influencing transparency, fuel quality and regulatory alignment, IBIA said in an email statement on Thursday.

The new questionnaire builds on a 2022 study that found MFM uptake, particularly in Singapore, had reduced quantity disputes, even as fuel quality and machinery impact issues remained a concern.

"This follow-up survey will allow us to better understand the current state of the industry and identify the steps needed to ensure safe, reliable, and future-ready bunkering practices worldwide," Alexander Prokopakis, Executive Director of IBIA, said.

"As biofuels and other expensive alternative fuels are gradually and increasingly introduced, it reinforces the need to ensure accuracy and transparency in the quantity and quality of the fuels being delivered," David Loosley, Secretary General & CEO of BIMCO, said.

The survey is open to all maritime stakeholders and can be viewed here.