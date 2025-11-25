BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operator in Uruguay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuels firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping, preferably in vessel operations involving day-to-day scheduling coordination, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.

Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities.

Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issues. Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.

Keep systems always updated with accurate data.

Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data.

Managing KYC administration.

Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local custom regulations.

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules

Manage quality and quantity requirements

Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Always Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct.

For more information, click here.