BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operator in Uruguay

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 25, 2025

Global marine fuels firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping, preferably in vessel operations involving day-to-day scheduling coordination, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.
  • Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities.
  • Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issues. Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.
  • Keep systems always updated with accurate data.
  • Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
  • Managing KYC administration.
  • Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local custom regulations.
  • Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules
  • Manage quality and quantity requirements
  • Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Always Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com