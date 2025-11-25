Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: TFG Marine Seeks Bunker Operator in Uruguay
Tuesday November 25, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping. Image Credit: TFG Marine
Global marine fuels firm TFG Marine is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in shipping, preferably in vessel operations involving day-to-day scheduling coordination, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- End to end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.
- Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre and post bunker delivery activities.
- Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulation and respond to vessel issues. Monitor vessels performance during all voyages i.e. speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.
- Keep systems always updated with accurate data.
- Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
- Managing KYC administration.
- Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local custom regulations.
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules
- Manage quality and quantity requirements
- Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Always Adhering to the companies Code of Conduct.
