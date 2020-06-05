CMA CGM: Q1 Bunker Costs Rise 11% on IMO 2020

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM vessel at Port of Dunkirk. Image Credit: CMA CGM / Jean-Louis Burnod

CMA CGM today said its Q1 bunker bill rose 11% following the January 1, 2020 introduction of the IMO 2020 rule.

The box shipping giant's total spend on bunkers and other consumables for the three-month period was a reported $975.3 million, compared to $875.3 million for the period in 2019.

The company opted to use more expensive 0.5%S fuel oil for compliance, the cost of which was passed onto customers.

"Additional costs resulting from this new regulation have been taken into account through the application or adjustment of fuel surcharges on a trade-by-trade basis," it said.

"Indeed, from January onwards, CMA CGM has implemented a full pass-through pricing policy in order to achieve full compensation of the additional costs from its client."

Industry talking heads had widely expected IMO 2020 to push up bunker costs some 20%.

However, due to a combination of disagreements among key oil producers over pricing, and global measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, bunker prices in key ports went from highs of almost $700/mt in early January to end the quarter at around $270/mt - their lowest in for several years.

The French container line has recently been waiving its low sulfur surcharge as a result.