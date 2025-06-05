Port of Toulon Completes France's Largest Shore Power Installation with ABB

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shore power facility supports multiple ship connections. Image Credit: ABB

The Port of Toulon has completed France's largest shore power installation, led by a consortium including ABB, Eiffage Construction and Fauché.

The system enables simultaneous shore power supply to three ferries or one cruise ship, ABB said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The installation is currently in its final acceptance phase.

"The facility now offers connections at 11kV and 6.6kV voltage levels and frequencies of 50Hz or 60Hz, supporting both cruise and ferry formats," ABB said.

Shore power connectivity is increasingly becoming available in global ports, especially those in Europe. It enables ships to draw electricity from onshore, thus avoiding the use of onboard diesel engines to power onboard systems.