BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Five

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices falling for the first in five sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1/mt to $642/mt on Friday, paring its gain for the week as a whole to $6/mt. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $527.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $5/mt to $881.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.22/bl to $86.31/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $624.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $4/mt to $590/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $622/mt and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $623/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl at $86.04/bl as of 10:38 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.