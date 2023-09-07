Amazon Teams Up With Maersk on Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Online retail firm Amazon is set to use a service from AP Moller-Maersk delivering reduced carbon emissions for its cargo shipments related to the container line's use of biofuel bunkers in its fleet.

The two companies have signed a deal for 2023-24 covering 20,000 FFE of shipments with Maersk's ECO Delivery service, the container line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The deal will reduce net GHG emissions by 44,600 mt versus compared to the use of conventional bunkers. From later this year, the service will be taking some of its carbon reductions from Maersk's use of methanol as well as biofuels.

The two companies have now worked together to lower the GHG emissions from shipping for four consecutive years.

"Amazon's record of securing sustainable shipping over the years, no matter the business climate, is testament to its contributions to building a better future," Narin Phol, president for North America at Maersk, said in the statement.

"We share a common goal with Amazon to reduce our total GHG emissions to net zero by 2040.

"As cosigners of the Climate Pledge, we must constantly create new opportunities to make this a decade of action.

"Decarbonizing shipping is one significant step that is to be combined with many others to protect our future."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.