BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $540/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since May 14.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $3.50/mt to $466/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $714/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.47/bl to $64.91/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8/mt to $529.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $480.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they fell by $0.50/mt to $470.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.03/bl from the previous session's close at $64.94/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.23/mt rise in bunker prices.