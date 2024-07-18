BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally fallen over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3/mt to $635.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since July 12.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $7/mt to $825/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.35/bl to $85.08/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $4/mt to $618.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $4.50/mt to $570/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4.50/mt to $620/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $601.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.34/bl from the previous session's close at $85.42/bl as of 6:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.56/mt rise in bunker prices.