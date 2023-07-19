CMA CGM to Overtake Maersk as Second-Largest Container Line: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM could overtake Maersk in boxship capacity in 2026. File Image / Pixabay

France's CMA CGM may overtake AP Moller-Maersk as the world's second-largest container line within the next three years, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

CMA CGM could overtake Maersk in boxship capacity in 2026, Alphaliner said in its weekly note to clients on Wednesday.

MSC overtook Maersk to become the world's largest container line at the start of last year.

CMA CGM currently has the second-largest vessel orderbook, at 1.24 million TEU, compared to MSC's 1.49 million TEU.

"Unlike MSC, which accelerated its fleet expansion through newbuilding and by means of an absolutely massive second-hand buying program, CMA CGM has taken a somewhat different approach and it also procured numerous mid-sized vessels through a tidal wave of charters," Alphaliner said in the report.

"This includes both ships from the spot market and new tonnage that will join the carrier upon delivery."