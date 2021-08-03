Insurer Allianz Reports Small Impact From IMO 2020 Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The insurance industry has not been left with a hefty bill from mistakes made during the IMO 2020 transition. File Image / Pixabay

Insurer Allianz has reported a limited impact of the IMO 2020 transition on insurers via damage to ships' engines.

The industry has 'by and large' responded well to the transition, the company said in a new report on maritime safety.

"We have seen a small number of machinery claims related to the use of low-sulphur fuels and scrubbers, and this is an area we continue to monitor," Justus Heinrich, global product leader for marine hulls at Allianz, said in the report.

"However, scrubbers are just an interim solution and ultimately the industry will need to invest in cleaner vessels."

The report cites instances of jet fuel blending components being mixed into VLSFO last year as an example of damage caused by the transition.