Shell Deploys New Caribbean-Based LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell: Caribbean operation. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil major Shell has deployed a newbuild liquified natural gas bunker barge in Jamaica.

According to global head of downstream LNG Tahir Faruqui, the 18,000 cubic metre vessel New Frontier 2 undertook its first ship-to-ship bunker operation in Portland Bight, Jamaica supplying fuel to the oil and chemical tanker, Solar Catie.

Faqui's social media post added that New Frontier 2 is Shell's third ship to be deployed in the Americas and that the vessel is "part of our expansive lineup of 12 bunker vessels".

The Jamaican operation forms of a pattern of increasing LNG bunker operations enacted by the oil major. Last week, Shell bunkered a container ship in Rotterdam with LNG..