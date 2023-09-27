Shell Bunkers New 23,500 TEU Boxship With LNG at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered the dual-fuelled container ship Berlin Express with LNG at Rotterdam earlier this month. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy producer Shell has carried out the first bunkering of Hapag-Lloyd's new LNG-fuelled 23,500 TEU boxship at Rotterdam.

The firm bunkered the dual-fuelled container ship Berlin Express with LNG at Rotterdam earlier this month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Just this month, we completed the first bunkering of the Berlin Express and her sister ship, the Manilla Express, in Rotterdam," the company said in the post.

"We wish both newbuilds and their crew safe voyages ahead."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.