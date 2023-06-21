Wallenius Wilhelmsen Takes on Biofuel Bunkers From ExxonMobil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal the shipping firm will purchase B30 blends containing 30% biofuel from ExxonMobil from next month onwards. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a deal with US energy producer ExxonMobil to take on biofuel bunker blends.

Under the deal the shipping firm will purchase B30 blends containing 30% biofuel from ExxonMobil from next month onwards, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is seeking to achieve a net zero emissions integrated supply chain service by 2027.

"This agreement underscores our dedication to reducing emissions and promoting environmentally friendly practices within the shipping industry," Jon Tarjei Kråkenes, head of the Orcelle Accelerator at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.

"While the contracted volume represents a relatively small portion compared to our annual fuel consumption, it serves as a crucial step in our broader sustainability efforts and sets the stage for further progress."