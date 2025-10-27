Alkagesta Secures New $15 Million Credit Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's total credit facilities are now worth more than $1 billion. File Image / Pixabay

Malta-based commodity trading firm Alkagesta has set up a new $15 million credit facility.

The firm has secured the new $15 million revolving inventory credit facility with Malta's FIMBank Plc, Alkagesta said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The firm's total credit facilities are now worth more than $1 billion.

"This agreement with FIMBank marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing Malta's role as a central player in global energy trade," Orkhan Rustamov, CEO of Alkagesta, said in the statement.

"The establishment of this credit facility will further strengthen our inventory strategy, directly supporting global energy security by improving supply chain reliability and compliance."