BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Seventh Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen consistently for more than a week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a seventh consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $560.50/mt on Monday, remaining at its highest level since March 4.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $759/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.01/bl to $74.77/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $0.50/mt to $531.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3/mt to $501/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2.50/mt to $529.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $6/mt to $537/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $74.89/bl as of 7:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.