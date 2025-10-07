Lloyd's Register Updates Guidance for Safe Onboard Fuel Cell Integration

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The revised rules outline safety and technical frameworks for hydrogen and ammonia-based fuel cells. Image Credit: PowerCell

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued updated guidance for the installation of fuel cells on newbuilds and retrofits.

The guidance will provide shipowners and builders with a detailed framework to ensure safe and compliant deployment of alternative power systems, LR said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The July 2025 edition of Guidance Notes on the Installation of Fuel Cells on Ships reflects recent regulatory updates and advances in fuel cell technology.

It supports the integration of hydrogen and ammonia-based fuel cells.

The updated guidance introduces two new safety concepts - emergency shutdown-protected and gas-safe fuel cell spaces - to simplify installation and retrofitting while maintaining compliance with fire, explosion and hazardous zone requirements.

It also addresses lifecycle and operational considerations, including maintenance, degradation, thermal management, and inert gas purging, alongside risk assessments for hazards such as fire, explosion, and electric shock.

The updated guidance can be viewed here.